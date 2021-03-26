Moby is set to release the orchestral album 'Reprise' comprised of reworked renditions of his biggest hits featuring the Budapest Art Orchestra and special guest vocalists.
Moby has announced his upcoming orchestral album, 'Reprise'.
The 55-year-old musician has reimagined his biggest hits from the past three decades featuring the Budapest Art Orchestra with new orchestration and arrangements.
The collection includes classics 'Go', 'Extreme Ways', 'Natural Blues' and 'Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?', and the acclaimed artist has explained that he felt compelled to create the classical and acoustic renditions with an orchestra to emphasise the raw emotion of the songs.
In a statement, Moby - whose real name is Richard Hall - said: “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me, the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion.
“To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening.”
On why he wanted to work with an orchestra, he added: “I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music."
For the record, Moby recruited an array of musicians from varying genres, including Gregory Porter, Kris Kristofferson, and Skylar Gray, to add their magic.
Today (26.03.21), Moby has released 'Porcelain' featuring Jim James of the rock band My Morning Jacket.
The 'Lift Me Up' star felt inspired to create 'Reprise' after his concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with his pal Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic in October 2018, which marked his first classical collaboration.
Meanwhile, the music veteran - who has released more than 20 million records worldwide - also has the 'MOBY DOC.' documentary coming out on the same day as 'Reprise' on May 28.
The film is a "surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music, looking back on what led him from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. "
It features interviews with surrealist filmmaker-and-musician David Lynch and David Bowie, along with concert footage, interviews, archival footage, and more.
