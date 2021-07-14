MNEK says Little Mix are "much lighter and more excited" than ever.

The singer-songwriter - who co-wrote 'Sweet Melody' with the group and has been working on their upcoming seventh album - has opened up on how the dynamic of the band has changed after Jesy Nelson quit last year to focus on her own mental health.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper's The Diary column: "The songs are great and they seem much lighter and more excited - I think that's a plus.

"The dynamic has changed because they're doing things that are between those three, and they are very aware what they bring to the table now as a trio.

"I think they are enjoying this dynamic."

The 26-year-old star also weighed on the work ethic showing by Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, particularly with Leigh-Anne and Perrie both being pregnant.

He added: "Two thirds of them are rally pregnant and they've been shooting videos and doing all types of mess, it's crazy.

"They're about to explode! They're the hardest working women. Their up and coming stuff is being mixed and mastered as we speak."

His comments come after Melanie C compared Jesy's exit to Geri Horner leaving Spice Girls in 1998, and she said the remaining trio will be "fantastic" together.

She recently said: "I absolutely adore Jesy, but the three girls carrying on I think are as fantastic now as they’ve ever been and they’ll all continue to do great things whatever they do.

"They are all incredible vocalists and great role models as well."

Despite her confidence in the former 'X Factor' champions to move on after her shock exit, Sporty Spice did admit Geri leaving was "tough" on the rest of the band.

She revealed: "It was tough. With our experience with Geri leaving we missed her. We went through a phase of being quite angry with her.

"But we understood it was something she needed to do and she did make her apology at Wembley a few years ago, to the fans and us actually.

“Now so much water has gone under the bridge. Life is full of so many twists and turns and nothing stays the same. You have to be adaptable and ready for change."