Miranda Lambert has adopted an abandoned kitten.

The 36-year-old singer and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have become the proud owners of a sweet kitten named Tequila, after they found the feline on the side the Texas highway whilst on their way to Tennessee.

Posting about the latest addition to their family on Instagram, Miranda wrote: ''Two lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn... Me to B: 'why are you turning around?'

''B to me: 'there's a kitten in the road and I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn't stop.' Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him. We stopped at mom and dads on the way home. Dad has a new bestie. This kitten rode 9 hours back to Nashville with us and 3 dogs and was such a champ. He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 Ounces. . Y'all welcome Tequila the kitten to the family! #tequiladoes @muttnation (sic)''

The 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' hitmaker is known for her love of animals, and in 2009 she and her mother, Bev Lambert, set up the MuttNation Foundation to help rescue animals.

Last month, the charity raised more than $75,000 to help animal shelters impacted by the tornadoes that devastated Tennessee in March.

And Miranda - who last year said she had accumulated 21 pets ''and counting'' - previously admitted providing aid to animals is ''where [her] heart is''.

She told Time in 2018: ''It's where my heart is. It started with volunteering at the Humane Society in Texas; I adopted a little dog who was my companion. Her name is Delilah. For the first seven years of my career, she went everywhere with me. She was therapy.''