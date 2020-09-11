Miranda Lambert has launched a charity initiative to help sick pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Bluebird' singer was inspired to team up with the Waggle Foundation for the MuttNation Fund, which will help music industry employees cover their pets' medical bills, after her friend and backing singer Gwen Sebastian's dog Earl fell ill in March and was diagnosed with a rare liver disorder that will need treatment for the rest of the pooch's life.

Miranda - who has nine pooches of her own - was keen to do something to help her ''two passions'', dogs and music, so decided to set up the fund to help those in the industry who are struggling financially because live music has been hit so hard by restrictions imposed due to the global health crisis.

She explained: ''It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time.

''So, it got me thinking that there must be a lot more people whose careers in the music industry have been on pause due to lack of live performance opportunities, and who are struggling with their pets' vet bills.

''Because music and mutts are my two passions, I knew I had to do something and thought that starting this fund would help both the music community that's been so supportive of me, and their pets.''

The application for the fund is open to anyone from the music community whose life has been impacted by the pandemic that needs help with their dog or cat's medical needs.

Money is donated via animal-focused crowdsourcing platform Waggle and goes direct to the pet's vet.

Anyone can donate and MuttNation are kicking off the campaign with a matching grant donation.

If extra funds are raised for a particular animal, the extra will go to the MuttNation Fund to help other creatures in need.