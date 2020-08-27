Miranda Kerr is ''so happy'' for her ex Orlando Bloom with his baby news.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and his fiance Katy Perry confirmed on Thursday (27.08.20) that they had welcomed a baby girl into the world, and now Miranda - who has Flynn, nine, with Orlando - has insisted she is so excited to meet her son's stepsister soon.

In the comment section of Katy's photo sharing the happy news, she wrote: ''I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her.''

Katy and Orlando announced the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom on Instagram, with the couple ''floating with love'' following the ''safe arrival'' of their baby girl.

In a statement to UNICEF - who they are Goodwill Ambassadors for - the couple said: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter ... But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

''Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever.

''As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity. Gratefully, Katy and Orlando. (sic)''