Miranda Kerr is trying to ''eat super healthy'' during lockdown.

The 37-year-old model and Kora Organics founder is a huge fan of the cookbook 'Cleanse To Heal' by Anthony William and she has been serving up dishes from it to her husband Evan Spiegel and children Hart, two, Myles, nine months, and nine-year-old Flynn during the Covid-19 quarantine.

She told nowtolove.com.au: ''I've always enjoyed cooking and I love finding new recipes. I'm making lots of fresh organic veggies and grilling some vegetables, making stir fries and salads.

''I'm trying to eat super healthy at the moment and I've been really into cooking that way. Then I can add something else for the kids or for Evan.

''For instance, if I'm just having soup and salad and tater tots, then I can add some salmon or chicken for them, or rice or avocado.''

And the entire family all start their day with a glass of celery juice.

Miranda - who shares son Flynn with former husband Orlando Bloom - explained: ''We all have celery juice in the morning.

''It's interesting, because at first I was like 'Really, would that make such a difference?' But Hart, my nine-month-old drinks it, Myles my two-year-old drinks it, Flynn drinks it and so do Evan and myself.''