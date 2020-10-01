Miranda Kerr has been waking up at 5:30am during lockdown.

The 37-year-old model hasn't been able to head out to work whilst spending time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped her from getting up at the crack of dawn, as she says she's been keeping up her morning routine over the last few months.

She said: ''I wake up at 5:30 a.m. so I can have at least 45 minutes to myself before the kids wake up. That's when I do my morning meditation and my morning skincare ritual. Having this time to myself helps me start the day with a calm, positive mindset.''

Miranda has also developed the perfect self-care routine during lockdown, for when she starts to feel ''overwhelmed''.

She added to People magazine: ''I put some Rose Quartz crystals in the base of the tub and add my KORA Organics Essential Body Wash for some bubbles (I use this for my children as well). I dim the lights and turn on relaxing music like Snatam Kaur and take a few deep belly breaths.''

Meanwhile, the beauty - who has nine-year-old Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, as well as Hart, two, and Myles, 12 months, with her spouse Evan Spiegel - recently said she feels ''strong'' as a mother.

She explained: ''Being a mother makes me feel strong. You would do anything for your children, no matter what. There's so much strength in that.''

Whilst Miranda finds strength in her parenting, the beauty also says she feels strong when she's running her two businesses - the furniture line Miranda Kerr Home, and a range of organic skincare products named KORA.

She added: ''I started out having no idea how to run a business. I had a vision of an organic brand, and my passion was in creating these products - that was the first step. Knowing my strengths is really important. I try my best to listen to my team, because to be a good leader, you have to be a good listener.''