Miranda Kerr is obsessed with crystals.
The 37-year-old model and KORA Organics founder has revealed that she is a big believer in the power of crystals and has loved them ever since she was a little girl.
She told Vogue Paris: ''I've been obsessed with crystals since I was a little girl, since my grandfather would bring big geode crystals home for my grandmother. I was about 13 when I actually realised that crystals have a benefit to them, it's not just that they're pretty.''
Miranda also spoke about the importance of skincare and confessed that she sometimes gets a bit too heavy-handed with blush when she is putting on her make-up.
She said: ''The basis of great make-up is actually great skincare. For those of you who know me, you might think I overdo my blush. But I really like that look, like I've just, you know, been for a run or gotten a little excited.''
Meanwhile, Miranda previously revealed she often keeps a rose quartz crystal in her bra to encourage self-love.
She said: ''Rose quartz, I really notice the difference when I'm holding it. I keep one in my handbag. I have a small heart-shaped one I put in my bra. It's known to encourage love (like self-love) in your life and open the heart chakra. It's supposed to have healing and protecting powers.
''It's a tiny little one in the shape of a heart. It's been buffed a little. One day I was carrying it and then, I thought I really should just put it on my bra on my left side, near my heart. And that felt good.''
