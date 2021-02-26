Miranda Kerr says her skincare routine is a "meditative ritual".

The 37-year-old model likes to take the time to enjoy her skincare regime as it allows her to reflect on her body and lets her relax by using calming products.

She said: "I basically see my skincare routine as a meditative ritual. It’s a form of self-care and a moment for me to check out and focus on my skin and wellbeing. That’s why I infuse all my products with rose quartz and use aromatherapy in the formulas."

Miranda has become obsessed with rose quartz and other crystals in her beauty routine after learning that different crystals have different healing powers.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "I have crystals everywhere—rose quartz, amethyst, clear quartz. I have been a lover of crystals since I was a little girl. I had no idea that every crystal has like a different purpose and a different use until I was older. I stumbled across a crystal shop and my mind was blown."

Now, the former Victoria's Secret Angel has infused real rose quartz in her KORA Organics beauty range.

She added: "The Rose Quartz shade is such a beautiful highlighter that just melts into your skin. It has real crushed rose quartz in there. All Kora products are filtered through rose quartz and energized with it in the manufacturing process. But it's fun to actually have it on your skin as well."

Meanwhile, Miranda recently revealed she uses natural products in her skincare routine.

However, the model insisted that most make-up brands haven't come up with the "technology or formula" that is "good enough yet" to use.

She explained: "You don't have to only use certified organic beauty products - I don't. I think that a balance is important.

"For instance, on my skin I'm using all certified organic products as a first layer on my face and body, but my make-up isn't all organic. Maybe my mascara isn't organic because the technology or formulation isn't good enough yet, or perhaps I like a shade of lipstick and it happens to not be organic - you can introduce [organic products] slowly."