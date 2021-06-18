Miranda Kerr had a leech facial - and took the creatures home afterwards.

The 38-year-old model was persuaded to have the blood-sucking worms put onto her face to help with lymphatic drainage but didn't like the idea of them being "discarded" afterwards or being harmed in any way.

She said: "The wildest beauty experience would probably be the leech facial. I was already going to this lady who does magnet therapy and a lot of different things, and one of those things was the leeches.

"She was like, 'Oh, it’s very good, you know, the lymphatic drainage from your face, and this and that.' I was like, 'OK, cool, let’s try it.' It was a little scary, to be honest. I kept the leeches after the facial because otherwise they would discard them, and I didn’t want them to be harmed.

Miranda - who has Flynn, 10, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, three, and Myles, 20 months, with spouse Evan Spiegel - had planned to give the leeches a new home in the pond in the grounds of her house, but things didn't go according to plan.

She told Hong Kong's Tatler magazine: "I kept two of them in a big glass jar, and I was planning on putting them in my pond in Malibu the next day. I went to sleep, woke up the next morning, and the leeches had escaped from the jar.

"They were just crawling around my house, and I had to find them, pick them up, put them back in the jar, and take them to the pond.

"Still to this day, Flynn, my 10 year old, talks about it. He’s like, 'Oh my God, remember that time you got that facial and the leeches escaped?' ”