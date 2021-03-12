Miranda Kerr is determined to use her fame to "make a positive change".

The 37-year-old star rose to prominence as a Victoria's Secret model and she has used that platform to speak out about her passions.

She said: "Ever since I was little my mother has said ‘let your light shine’ and that is something that has always spoken to me. It wasn't about necessarily using my voice, but about speaking from and shining my light in this world, and speaking from my heart.

" Also, when I became a Victoria’s Secret angel, there were a lot of interviews and TV appearances that enabled me to use my voice. What I realised is, with my voice, I could help make a positive change, which is why I wrote the books 'Treasure Yourself' and 'Empower Yourself'.

"And now I have been able to further use my voice to help educate people around the benefits of using certified organic products."

Miranda admitted to being inspired by her husband Evan Spiegel, the Snap CEO.

She told Glamour magazine: "My husband is my game-changing hero. His drive, commitment and passion to his business and our family inspires me daily. He never ceases to amaze me.

"He gives his all and more, and he is also the one that encouraged me to take the leap of faith and invest in my own company. He inspires me every day to do better in all areas of my life."

Miranda also offered some words of advice to other women who'd like to make a difference in the world.

She said: "Follow your intuition and passion. We all have that encouraging voice inside of us and it’s important to listen and help it guide you."