Miranda Kerr had to make the first move with Evan Spiegel.

The Victoria's Secret model revealed it was her who had to text the Snapchat founder - with whom she has Hart, two, and Myles, nine months - first after they swapped numbers at an event. And Miranda revealed she had to wait a month after meeting the entrepreneur at a Louis Vuitton event at the Museum of Modern Art, until she texted him to ask if he had listened to 'Spiegel im Spiegel', a song they had discussed during their first meeting.

And in a joint interview, Evan admitted he didn't message her first because he thought he had ''no chance'' and would just be ''wasting'' his time trying to get hold of her.

He explained his plight, quipping to the Wall Street Journal: ''I thought I had no chance [with Miranda], so I wasn't going to waste my time.''

Meanwhile, Miranda - who also has Flynn, nine, with her ex Orlando Bloom - previously revealed she is enjoying having her husband around all the time during lockdown.

She said: ''Even before this situation, he was up every morning at 5.30am and in his office at 6.30am. Now he's up at 5.30am and in his office at 6am.

''It's the same, just without the travel. He's been like that since the first day I met him six years ago. He's consistently been up early in the office. He loves what he does. Before COVID-19, he would be home by 6.30pm, maybe sometimes 7pm, then he'd have something to eat, have a shower, go to bed, do it all again the next day. Now, it's the same, except he's finished at 6.30pm and he's actually home.''