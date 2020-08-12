Miranda Kerr feels ''strong'' as a mother.

The 37-year-old model has nine-year-old Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, as well as Hart, two, and Myles, 10 months, with her spouse Evan Spiegel.

And Miranda says raising her three sons makes her feel stronger than anything else in her life.

She said: ''Being a mother makes me feel strong. You would do anything for your children, no matter what. There's so much strength in that.''

Whilst Miranda finds strength in her parenting, the beauty also says she feels strong when she's running her two businesses - the furniture line Miranda Kerr Home, and a range of organic skincare products named KORA.

She added: ''I started out having no idea how to run a business. I had a vision of an organic brand, and my passion was in creating these products - that was the first step. Knowing my strengths is really important. I try my best to listen to my team, because to be a good leader, you have to be a good listener.''

And when she needs a pick-me-up, Miranda recharges her batteries with plenty of self-care and healthy eating.

Speaking to Shape magazine, she said: ''You can eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and organic produce, but being happy and enjoying that food with others is just as important. I apply that in all areas of my life. I'm like 80 percent good girl and 20 percent naughty.''

Meanwhile, Miranda recently said she is trying to ''eat super healthy'' during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: ''I've always enjoyed cooking and I love finding new recipes. I'm making lots of fresh organic veggies and grilling some vegetables, making stir fries and salads.

''I'm trying to eat super healthy at the moment and I've been really into cooking that way. Then I can add something else for the kids or for Evan.

''For instance, if I'm just having soup and salad and tater tots, then I can add some salmon or chicken for them, or rice or avocado.''