Miranda Hart thought she was being burgled before realising her fox intruder was sneaking up the stairs.

The 47-year-old actress - who came face to face with the wild animal earlier this month after it came in through an open door - has given fans an update on her feisty friend and revealed it returned a week later.

On Wednesday morning (19.08.20), she tweeted: ''Fox update - I was lying in bed, upstairs this time, and I hear a noise on the stairs.

''A brief moment of 'there's someone in the house and how can my dressing gown become a weapon'.

''Then I slowly go to the top of the stairs. The fox is half way up TO MY BEDROOM. UNACCEPTABLE. (sic)''

Last week, Miranda - who lives in west London - revealed she had tried to combat the recent heatwave by getting some rest on her kitchen floor so she could open up the doors leading to her garden to let some fresh air into her home.

However, the cunning plan didn't go entirely as expected.

Revealing her unexpected encounter with the urban scavenger on Twitter, she wrote: ''In other news... I slept on the kitchen floor (my bedroom is a very HOT room - not in a good way).

''I had the doors to the garden open. At one point before dawn, this happened - I WOKE UP TO FIND MYSELF FACE TO FACE WITH A FOX... (sic)''

The comedian admitted the incident was the type of mishap her namesake in the BBC sitcom 'Miranda' might find herself in, and she could imagine it making a great comedic moment in the series.

She quipped: ''I may have to do more Miranda to do that scene.''

The show ran for three series from 2009 to 2015 on the Beeb and featured the clumsy joke shop owner getting involved in various mishaps and accidents.