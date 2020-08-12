Miranda Hart woke up face-to-face with a wild fox after sleeping in her kitchen.

The 47-year-old actress has been suffering like most Brits in the heatwave that has hit the UK this week, which saw temperatures reach 20C overnight in London on Tuesday evening (11.08.20).

Miranda came up with the ingenious idea of getting some rest on her kitchen floor so she could open up the doors leading to her garden to let some fresh air into her home, but she was surprised to wake up to an unexpected breakfast guest in the form of a feisty fox.

Revealing her unexpected encounter with the urban scavenger on Twitter, Miranda - who lives in west London - posted: ''In other news... I slept on the kitchen floor (my bedroom is a very HOT room - not in a good way). I had the doors to the garden open. At one point before dawn, this happened - I WOKE UP TO FIND MYSELF FACE TO FACE WITH A FOX... (sic)''

Miranda admitted the incident was the type of mishap her namesake in the BBC sitcom 'Miranda' might find herself in, and she could imagine it making a great comedic moment in the series.

She added: ''I may have to do more Miranda to do that scene.''

'Miranda' ran for three series from 2009 to 2015 on the BBC and featured the clumsy joke shop owner getting involved in various mishaps and accidents.