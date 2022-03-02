Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow would love to make a sequel to 'Romy Michele’s High School Reunion'.

The two actresses - who played Michele Weinberger and Romy White respectively in the 1997 comedy classic - recently reunited at the SAG Awards, presenting the Outstanding Ensemble in A Comedy Series prize in character and now Mira has admitted the pair would jump at the chance to reprise the roles again for a new film.

She said: “For me, that’s always been a wish. People have a hunger for it and we’d love to do it.”

The 54-year-old star and her friend hadn't originally intended to bring back the characters for their presenting stint.

Mira told 'Extra': “We kind of decided to coordinate outfits and it kind of kept snowballing."

The duo had arrived on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to a sountrack of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' in electric blue and pink suits.

Bringing back their ditzy personas, Mira told Lisa: “You look cute.”

The 58-year-old actress replied: “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show.”

Mira said: "I just realised this; we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Lisa quipped: "You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you're genius."

Before handing the award to the cast of the Apple+ sitcom ‘Ted Lasso’ - which includes Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein - Mira brought out a stack of Post-It notes, another nod to the 1997 movie.

In 2020, Mira spoke about a potential cast reunion and how “grateful” she would be if Disney arranged one between her, Lisa, the screenwriter Robin Schiff and her fellow castmates Alan Cumming and Janeane Garofalo.

She said: “It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney. I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it.”

“I know that Lisa, and that Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan is interested in it. I don’t know. I heard that Janeane is interested in it.”

Mira added: "I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity. That would be a joy."