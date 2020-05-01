Minnie Driver has urged celebrities to stay quiet on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Good Will Hunting' actress - who is isolating in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Addison O'Dea and her 11-year-old son Henry - can understand why stars have been criticised for bemoaning having to stay at home while having the trappings of wealth, such as swimming pools and huge abodes, at their disposal.

She said ''Celebrities have been really coming in for it. [Laughs.] I've been keeping really f***ing quiet, but I've been watching [other celebrities] like, oh, no, don't do that. Just put up another awesome video of, you know, somebody doing something funny that will make people smile.

''That's the extent of our duties right now. Don't say anything about what you're doing, because, oh my God. It's bad right now...

''Anything that's like, 'You know, I'm just doing laps in my pool' -- nobody wants to hear that! Don't say that you feel like you're in jail. Don't say anything. Just open a bottle of wine and wander around in your underwear like everybody else.''

The 50-year-old actress was horrified to be asked to ''jump on'' Instagram Live for wine and a chat with an unnamed star and the mystery celebrity was ''annoyed'' when Minnie insisted it wasn't a good idea.

She told Vulture: ''Somebody asked me to jump on their Instagram Live, like, 'Let's just have some wine', and I was like, 'Absolutely not!'

''And they were so annoyed. They were like, 'Why not? People need content!' And I was like, 'They do not need to see me getting drunk and saying inappropriate things on Instagram.' For God's sake!''

However, the 'Sleepers' actress joked fans could eventually get to see her getting drunk live on social media.

She quipped: ''It may yet happen. We're only in April. But if I'm gonna do that, I'm gonna do it by myself with a bottle of wine with a straw, after my son goes to bed. 'I will be getting drunk from 10 p.m. to midnight, tomorrow. Please join me on Instagram Live.'

''I'm just there with my bar cart and a bunch of vodka.''