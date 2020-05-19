Mindy Kaling will team up with Dan Goor to pen the script for 'Legally Blonde 3'.
Mindy Kaling has signed on to write 'Legally Blonde 3'.
The 40-year-old star will team up with Dan Goor on the next film in Reese Witherspoon's comedy franchise which follow sorority girl turned lawyer Elle Woods as plans look to be moving forward for the highly anticipated sequel.
According to Deadline, Kaling and Goor - who are also working together on an upcoming wedding comedy for Universal - have stepped in to replace original writers Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith and Karen McCullah.
It's said the duo's version of the script won't be a makeover or touch-ups on a previous take, as they'll be bringing an ''entirely new fresh spin'' with their screenplay.
Witherspoon is still on board to reprise her role as attorney Woods - whom she played in both the 2001 originally and its 2003 sequel 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' - and she will produce the movie through her Hello Sunshine studio alongside original producer Marc Platt.
Last year, the 44-year-old actress revealed she was enjoying ''working on'' a third movie, but they were yet to start filming.
She said at the time: ''She's a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it.
''[We have] a script, but we haven't shot anything.''
While there is no firm casting news for the upcoming third film, Luke Wilson - who played love interest Emmett Richmond in both previous instalments - has admitted he would jump at the chance to return.
He revealed: ''I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear things here and there. Never anything official about them doing another 'Legally Blonde', but I'd love to do another one.
''I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.''
