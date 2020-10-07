Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a "great movie".



The 41-year-old actress-and-writer has penned the script for the third instalment in the comedy franchise, which is set to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her much-loved role as Harvard graduate Elle Woods, along with Dan Goor.



And Mindy's admitted she was "nervous" to work on such an "iconic" movie, but she knows fans will love getting to see where Elle is now she is in her 40s.



Appearing on 'Good Morning America', Mindy teased: "I’ve been working with Reese on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while and I have always quoted the movies to her.



“It’s been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character.



“I was nervous because the movie is so iconic but then I thought it would be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?



“I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are gonna love to see her in this part."



Jennifer Coolidge is also se to return as beautician Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle, having starred alongside Reece in the 2001 original and 2003's sequel 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde'



Meanwhile,



Luke Wilson, who played Elle's husband Emmett Richmond, has previously said he would love to return for another 'Legally Blonde' movie.



He said: "Yeah, I’m definitely up for it. Who knows what they’ll be doing. I was always in the background for Reese’s character, who’s such a force of nature. But yeah, I will certainly be up for another 'Legally Blonde'."