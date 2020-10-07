Mindy Kaling has teased that fans are going to love seeing where Elle Woods is in life in the third 'Legally Blonde' film.
Mindy Kaling has teased that 'Legally Blonde 3' is going to be a "great movie".
The 41-year-old actress-and-writer has penned the script for the third instalment in the comedy franchise, which is set to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her much-loved role as Harvard graduate Elle Woods, along with Dan Goor.
And Mindy's admitted she was "nervous" to work on such an "iconic" movie, but she knows fans will love getting to see where Elle is now she is in her 40s.
Appearing on 'Good Morning America', Mindy teased: "I’ve been working with Reese on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while and I have always quoted the movies to her.
“It’s been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character.
“I was nervous because the movie is so iconic but then I thought it would be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?
“I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are gonna love to see her in this part."
Jennifer Coolidge is also se to return as beautician Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle, having starred alongside Reece in the 2001 original and 2003's sequel 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde'
Meanwhile,
Luke Wilson, who played Elle's husband Emmett Richmond, has previously said he would love to return for another 'Legally Blonde' movie.
He said: "Yeah, I’m definitely up for it. Who knows what they’ll be doing. I was always in the background for Reese’s character, who’s such a force of nature. But yeah, I will certainly be up for another 'Legally Blonde'."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Those bright sparks at Pixar have done it again, taking a fiercely original approach to...
Riley is an ordinary young girl growing up, thought she has some very real hurdles...
Uku is a volcano living in the isolated tropical beauty of Hawaii and desperate to...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
Visually ambitious and packed with inside jokes for arcade gamers, this colourful animated adventure is...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
The Five Year EngagementTom and Violet met at a New Year's Eve Party and were...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...