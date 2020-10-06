Mindy Kaling says 'Legally Blonde 3' has been a "fun" film to write, and she thinks audiences will love seeing Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods again.
Mindy Kaling says 'Legally Blonde 3' has been a "fun" film to write.
The 41-year-old actress and screenwriter has penned the upcoming comedy flick - which sees Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as sorority girl Elle Woods - and she suggested the project will allow audiences to fall in love with the character once again.
Kaling - who has drafted the script with Dan Goor - said of the project: "It's been really fun to write. I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love her in this part."
'The Office' star revealed that she was nervous when Witherspoon approached her about getting involved in the "iconic" movie series, which consists of two movies and a spin-off 'Legally Blondes'.
Kaling told 'Good Morning America': "I've been working with Reese on a couple of movies and we've been friends for a while and I have always quoted the movies to her.
"It's been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me if I could help her revisit the character. I was nervous because that film is iconic."
Kaling admitted she was fascinated to see how Elle would behave at a different stage in her life.
She added: "I thought it would be fun to see her in her 40's."
Luke Wilson previously admitted that he would be keen for a return to the series as Emmett Richmond.
When asked about a possible return, the 49-year-old actor said: "Yeah, I'm definitely up for it.
"Who knows what they'll be doing. I was always in the background for Reese's character, who's such a force of nature. But yeah, I will certainly be up for another 'Legally Blonde'."
