Millie Mackintosh has given birth to a baby girl.

The 30-year-old actress has revealed her ''darling girl'' arrived on Friday (01.05.20), weighing a ''very healthy seven pounds'', and Millie is already looking forward to taking her newborn baby home.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star and her husband Hugo Taylor told HELLO! magazine: ''We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.

''We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

''Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.''

Millie announced her pregnancy joy back in November, when she revealed she was looking forward to welcoming a baby girl.

The TV star - who was previously married to rapper Professor Green - said at the time: ''Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far.

''I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell.''

Millie insisted she wasn't initially bothered about her baby's gender.

But her excitement spiked after a scan of her growing bump revealed she was set to have a girl.

Millie - who has been married to Hugo since 2018 - shared: ''She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl.

''I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted.''