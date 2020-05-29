Millie Mackintosh has shared the first picture of her daughter on Instagram.

The 30-year-old reality TV star and her husband Hugo Taylor, 33, welcomed their ''darling girl'' into the world earlier this month and Millie shared a sweet family snap on social media.

Alongside the picture of herself and Hugo at home with their daughter, she wrote: ''The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl.''

The baby was born weighing a ''very healthy seven pounds'', and the pair announced her birth via HELLO! magazine.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' stars said: ''We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.

''We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

''Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.''

Millie announced her pregnancy joy back in November, when she revealed she was looking forward to welcoming a baby girl.

The TV star - who was previously married to rapper Professor Green - said at the time: ''Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far.

''I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell.''

Millie insisted she wasn't initially bothered about her baby's gender.

But her excitement spiked after a scan of her growing bump revealed she was set to have a girl.

Millie - who has been married to Hugo since 2018 - shared: ''She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl.

''I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted.''