Millie Mackintosh's daughter has had her harness removed after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star gave her followers an update on her four-month-old baby Sienna, who was diagnosed with the condition - where the 'ball and socket' hip joint doesn't properly form - in August.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this week, she wrote: ''Sienna got her harness off yesterday... cuddles never felt so good!!! (sic)''

The 31-year-old star - who welcomed Sienna into the world in May with her husband Hugo Taylor - revealed her daughter's diagnosis last month.

She said at the time: ''Despite my initial fears, Sienna is doing really well in her pavlik harness for her hip dysplasia.

''Everyone kept reassuring me that babies adapt really quickly, and although for the first few days she was very unsettled, she's now back to her usually smiley self and she's even started to find her voice.

''She coos, sings and shouts all day long which is such a delight to hear! We've been told we can remove the harness to do some tummy time and give her a bath every evening and It's the best part of my day!''

Millie - who previously revealed it was ''very likely'' her baby girl would make a full recovery - admitted she wasn't sure how long her daughter would be in a brace.

She added: ''We aren't sure yet how much longer she'll have to wear her harness, but we're remaining positive and we've been so overwhelmed by all your lovely messages and comments.

''I wanted to send a big thank you to everyone that shared their stories with me, it's made it all much easier to deal with as I had no idea this condition affected so many people.

''I've found @stepscharityworldwide have got lots of useful information and also DDH UK have a great Facebook support group #hipdysplasiaawareness (sic)''