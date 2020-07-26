Millie Mackintosh feels ''lucky'' to be a mother.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star ''wished'' for a baby on her 30th birthday and as she marked her 31st birthday on Sunday (26.07.20), she opened up about how her ''dreams came true''.

Alongside a pink heart emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ''On this day last year I wished for you, how lucky am I that my dreams came true #birthdaygirl #thisis31 (sic)''

Meanwhile, Millie previously revealed her excitement that she has been able to ''focus'' on her child in lockdown.

The socialite - who has newborn daughter Sienna Grace with her husband Hugo Taylor - said: ''It has been pretty weird but to be honest it's been a more positive thing for us. Obviously, it's been awful, it's affected everyone, but being heavily pregnant and being a new Mum, you locked down anyway, you want to be at home, and you don't want to be really seeing people. It's really made us focus on our time with the baby, bonding with her, figuring it out. Just Hugo being here too has been amazing as he would have been back at work after two weeks and he's still at home now. To have that time together as a family I feel really lucky and to have him helping with the baby.''

And the 31-year-old star admits it was ''really tough'' in the first few weeks but she is feeling ''a little bit more'' herself now.

She added: ''The beginning bit was really tough, and first few weeks felt really hard. Now I'm coming through the other side of it, I am feeling a little bit more myself. I think I have started to enjoy it more and more each day. I've had lots of friends who said that actually it just gets better and better as it goes on, as the weeks go by. I'm loving just seeing all the changes in her. It's just so incredible just watching her. She's such a tiny time stealer. The other day I just realised I had been staring at Sienna for two hours when I had loads of things to do! It's so special having that one-on-one time with her and just having time to rest as well. You've have got to recover.''