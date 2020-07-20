Millie Mackintosh has been able to ''focus'' on her child in lockdown.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star - who has newborn daughter Sienna Grace with her husband Hugo Taylor - welcomed a baby girl into the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''It has been pretty weird but to be honest it's been a more positive thing for us. Obviously, it's been awful, it's affected everyone, but being heavily pregnant and being a new Mum, you locked down anyway, you want to be at home, and you don't want to be really seeing people. It's really made us focus on our time with the baby, bonding with her, figuring it out. Just Hugo being here too has been amazing as he would have been back at work after two weeks and he's still at home now. To have that time together as a family I feel really lucky and to have him helping with the baby.''

And the 29-year-old star admits it was ''really tough'' in the first few weeks but she is feeling ''a little bit more'' herself now.

She added to Glamour magazine: ''The beginning bit was really tough, and first few weeks felt really hard. Now I'm coming through the other side of it, I am feeling a little bit more myself. I think I have started to enjoy it more and more each day. I've had lots of friends who said that actually it just gets better and better as it goes on, as the weeks go by. I'm loving just seeing all the changes in her. It's just so incredible just watching her. She's such a tiny time stealer. The other day I just realised I had been staring at Sienna for two hours when I had loads of things to do! It's so special having that one-on-one time with her and just having time to rest as well. You've have got to recover.''