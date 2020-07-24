Millie Mackintosh is ''confused, overwhelmed and stressed'' by the thought of balancing her work with motherhood.

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star - who recently welcomed daughter Sienna Grace into the world with her husband Hugo Taylor - admit she is worried about ''juggling'' her career with being a mom.

She wrote: ''Let's talk about going back to work - I'm a bit confused, overwhelmed and sometimes stressed at the prospect of juggling work with motherhood right now. I'm aware how fortunate I am to be working at this time and to a certain extent can create my own flexibility around Sienna, but at the moment simple tasks take a lot longer and seem a lot harder, my brain has gone to mush! The thought of having a game face on for important meetings or even replying to an email is one thing, then the guilt of not being next to Sienna ‪24/7 is a whole other.''

And Millie has so much ''respect'' for those who are able to balance both.

She added in a lengthy post on Instagram: ''On top of that, I'm finding it increasingly challenging to find my voice through this medium, my identity has shifted and my world has been turned upside down as well as the outside world dramatically changing in the last few months. Working as a parent isn't easy, logistically, emotionally, financially and physically, I have so much respect for all the parents out there juggling work and raising children. How has the reality of going back to work felt for any other parents out there? I'd also love to hear if you would like me to touch on any other issue's we face as new mums, feel free to comment below #togetherwearestrong #workingmums #babybrain (sic)''