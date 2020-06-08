Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have named their baby daughter Sienna Grace.

The couple - who married in June 2018 - have been on ''cloud nine'' since welcoming their first child into the world on 1 May and are enjoying spending time at home in their own ''love bubble''.

Explaining they chose the name ''a few months'' before Sienna was born, Millie said: ''She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes.

''We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness.''

Hugo added: ''Sienna has turned our world upside down. It's like first love all over again - that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can't wait to watch her grow.''

The baby was born via planned Caesarean section because the baby was discovered to be in the breach position and the 30-year-old reality star felt ''really calm'' as the birth approached, particularly as Hugo was able to be by her side amid processes in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''We were supported by such incredible nurses, doctors and midwives throughout the whole process.

''I felt really lucky to have [hugo] there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible.

''When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment.''

Millie is looking forward to planning playdates for Sienna when former 'Made in Chelsea' co-star Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams - who are already parents to 21-month-old Theodore - welcome their own baby girl into the world this summer.

She said: ''It'll be so cute for them to play together. I'm delighted Vogue's having a girl - I know she really wanted a girl. For ages we were like: 'We've got to get pregnant at the same time,' and then we actually did.''