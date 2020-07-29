Millie Bobby Brown is set to play a con artist in Netflix's 'The Girls I've Been'.

The 16-year-old actress - who is best-known for her starring role in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - has landed the lead role in the adaptation of the upcoming novel with the same name by Tess Sharpe, and will also produce the flick for the streaming service.

The plot follows a con artist (Brown) who is taken hostage in a bank heist with her girlfriend and ex-boyfriend and has to use her ''powers of persuasion and impersonation'' to set them free.

A tweet on Netflix's official page reads: ''Millie Bobby Brown will star in & produce THE GIRLS I'VE BEEN. A new Netflix film adapted from Tess Sharpe's novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation (sic)''

The novel isn't due to be released until January 2021.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy time for the teenager, who is said to be working on her first album.

In May, it was claimed the actress has been recording music in lockdown and has received interest from labels.

An insider said: ''This time off has allowed her to get some serious tracks together, enough to pitch to labels.

''It's now her decision who she wants to commit with.''

Millie - who plays Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, in 'Stranger Things' - started collaborating with her brother after filming of the Netflix series was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Millie donated £15,000 to the NHS Heroes Appeal.

The actress - who lived in Bournemouth in Dorset, south west England, for some of her childhood - admitted she's ''in awe'' of the nation's frontline staff, adding that the hospitals in the south of England are ''very dear'' to herself and her family.

Millie said: ''Britain's NHS workers - and all carers - are an inspiration to us all and are the nation's heroes.

''I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives - particularly in hospitals on the South Coast.

''The area is very dear to me and my family and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing.''