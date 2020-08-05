Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly called time on her romance with rugby player Joseph Robinson.

The 16-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - went Instagram official with retired rugby ace Jason Robinson's 17-year-old son in January.

However, according to a friend, the pair have gone their separate ways as their hectic careers and schedules got in the way.

Millie is a fully-fledged Hollywood star, while Joseph is based in the UK and plays for Wigan Warriors.

A friend close to the star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They were very full on and happy to show it on social media, but it seems as though things have just run their course.

''When they first posted a photo together it had the caption 'LY', which is slang for 'love you'. But the time apart has obviously been challenging.

''They're both flying in their careers at the moment.

''Millie has become a huge star overnight and Joseph's rugby career is really on the rise, so perhaps it just wasn't the time for them to have a romance.

''Of course they're both still very young, so no doubt there's lots ahead for both of them.''

The pair first met on a ''trip of a lifetime'' in the Maldives in November.

And by the start of 2020, they'd confirmed their romance on social media, with Joseph writing ''LY'' underneath a snap of the pair posing for a mirror selfie.

Millie had also commented with ''yessss! [love heart emoji]'' on a snap of Joseph with his father, which he replied to with a heart emoji.

The 'Godzilla vs. Kong' star had previously dated Jacob Sartorius between 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the split comes as Millie mourns the death of her beloved English mastiff, Dolly, whom she had as a pet since 2011.

Millie posted an emotional video and photo montage of canine pal - set to Bruno Mars ballad 'Talking To The Moon' - which showed the pooch through the years she was part of Millie's family.

Mille captioned the post: ''In 2011, we received this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyone's best friend. Your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. Your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable.

''My heart has broken today. You were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was.''