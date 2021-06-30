Millie Bobby Brown's fashion muse is Zendaya.

The 17-year-old actress has revealed she looks up to the 'Greatest Showman' actress, 24, for style inspiration as well as Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn.

She said: "I don’t know that I have a favourite – I will always reference Audrey Hepburn as someone who just exudes elegance and style. That being said, I also think Zendaya makes really interesting fashion choices and always looks amazing!"

The 'Stranger Things' star has loved most of her red carpet looks, but her most memorable is the Calvin Klein By Appointment gown she donned to her first-ever Emmys in 2017, where she was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Eleven in the hit Netflix show.

She told Cosmopolitan: "It’s hard to pin down just one moment, as so many have their own special meaning to me. If I had to choose, I guess I would say the Calvin Klein By Appointment look I wore to my first Emmys as a nominee in 2017. It was so special and everything I hoped for and envisioned for that experience."

The 'Enola Holmes' actress insisted her style is forever "evolving", but she has no regrets about any of the outfits she's stepped out in.

She said: "Style is constantly evolving, and my personal style is no exception. That’s the beauty of fashion. Since I was a young girl, my style has ranged from boho chic to glamorous sparkles to comfy sweats and back again."

Millie insisted: "I try not to live my life in regret. There might have been an interesting aeroplane look or two over the years … but comfort is always key!"