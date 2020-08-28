Millie Bobby Brown's anxiety is worsened by fame.The 'Stranger Things' star tries to keep a lot of her life ''private'' and admits being famous has really ''hindered'' her own battle with her mental health as people can constantly see how she struggles.

She said: ''I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I'm having a bad day or I'm feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, 'Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,' those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more.''

The 16-year-old actress stars as Sherlock Holmes' sister in a new Netflix series and she admitted the character has taught her a lot about how important it is to be both your own biggest critic as well as your own biggest support team, too.

She added: ''I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too. I rely on myself to give myself self-love, because that's just literally the only way I can. I tell myself, 'Wow. I did good in that,' and I have to give myself love because that's important. Everyone has to empower themselves.''

Millie has a lot of ''faith'' in herself and has always spoken out.

Speaking to the August digital issue of Glamour UK magazine, she shared of her younger years: ''I do have a lot of faith in myself. As a young person and as a young girl I was very listened to so I'm very lucky that I get to tell my story of that experience. But listen, I came out of the womb having a voice. My mom was like, 'Mill, you need to shut up.' I've always had something to say!''

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK August Digital Issue online now at https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/magazine