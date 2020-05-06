Millie Bobby Brown has donated £15,000 to the NHS Heroes Appeal.

The 'Stranger Things' actress - who is best known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series - lived in Bournemouth in Dorset, south west England, for some of her childhood and has donated £5,000 to Bournemouth Hospital Charity and also given the same amount to the Salisbury Hospital Charity and Southampton Hospitals Charity to raise vital funds to help make sure frontline healthcare workers fighting on the frontline during the Covid-19 crisis are getting the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), all the essential equipment to look after patients with the respiratory disease, as well as psychological support.

The 16-year-old actress - who is deaf in one ear - chose to donate to the NHS Heroes as she's ''in awe'' of the nation's frontline staff and the hospitals in the south of England are ''very dear'' to herself and her family.

She said: ''Britain's NHS workers - and all carers - are an inspiration to us all and are the nation's heroes.

''I am in awe of every one of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives - particularly in hospitals on the South Coast.

''The area is very dear to me and my family and I cannot wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing.''

Joint Interim Director for Southampton Hospitals Charity, Jeneen Thomsen, said: ''We're very grateful to Millie Bobby Brown and our fantastic community for supporting our coronavirus emergency appeal.

''The money already raised from our appeal has meant that we've been able to respond quickly to requests made from staff across UHS, ensuring that they are able to continue providing patients with the best possible care.

''Millie's donation will be put towards wellbeing rooms where staff have a safe space to take a break from the ward environment with support and refreshments on hand.

''We're committed to supporting our staff and patients now and after the pandemic, through your donations which have never been more needed.''