Milla Jovovich has re-signed with IMG Models.

The 45-year-old actress-and-model has announced she will once again be represented by the renowned global modelling agency, whilst still being on Creative Artists Agency's books and being managed by Chris Brenner of Creative Entertainment.

The 'Monster Hunter' star was signed to The Society Model Management in 2019, but she's back at IMG, which she first joined in January 1999.

Milla - who is mother to Ever, 13, Dashiel, five, and Osian, 11 months, whom she has with director husband Paul W. S. Anderson - told WWD.com: “I am so happy to be back amongst family at IMG.

“I look forward to creating innovative ways to maximise a brand identity that represents all facets of my career along with the woman and mother I have become.”

Maja Chiesi, IMG's senior vice president, added in a statement: “We’re thrilled to welcome Milla back to the IMG Models family across all territories.

“She is a true fashion icon whose work inspires present and future creators, and we’re eager to connect her with fresh opportunities on a global scale, contributing to her next chapter in fashion’s history.”

The ‘Resident Evil’ star became a model at the age of just 11 and has featured in campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Prada, Dior, Versace and L’Oreal, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Milla previously insisted she doesn't need a stylist to dress her because she's confident in her own fashion acumen and knows what looks good on her frame.

She said: "I've always dressed myself for the most part, although I have worked with stylists. But I know what I want to wear and that's something I don't feel a stylist could ever really bring me. I just love classic pieces. That's why I like Prada as well, for its lines and sense of humour."