Milla Jovovich admires the passion and dedication of sci-fi fans.

The 45-year-old actress has starred in numerous sci-fi and action films during the course of her career, including 'The Fifth Element' and the 'Resident Evil' franchise, and she's still amazed by the fans of the genre.

She told SFX magazine: "There was a thing that came out a few years ago about on-screen kills.

"They said that I had the most kills: more than Sylvester Stallone, and more than Jet Li. And I'm thinking, 'God bless the sci-fi fans that sit at home and count every single kill'. Do you know what I mean? Because who else would take the time to do that?

"Imagine how much work that was, so time-intensive. It's not a machine that does that, it's a human!"

Milla previously credited the success of the 'Resident Evil' franchise to the cast and crew's passion for the video game series.

The Hollywood actress explained: "I played the game with my younger brother, Marco, and that's how I found a connection with him in a way that he liked.

"Suddenly it's like four hours later and we've been playing and I'm like, 'Oh my god I'm addicted to this game.' So I came into the film as a fan of the game. A lot of other people that are also working on the film were also fans of the game.

"So you have this core team that love the source material and I think that is so important, because it's not just another Hollywood video game adaptation that's going nowhere because the people are just doing it to make a buck. With this team, however, there's a real honesty."