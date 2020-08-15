Miley Cyrus has ''no bad blood'' with Cody Simpson after their split.

The 'Midnight Sky' singer confirmed this week she and Cody have called time on their romance after 10 months together, and sources have now insisted there's no animosity between the former couple, as they simply split because Miley wanted to ''focus on her health''.

Sources told Us Weekly magazine: ''They were really there for each other, especially Cody for Miley, after her split from Liam [Hemsworth]. Cody supported Miley as she was becoming more focused on her health and sober.

''They're still friends and there's no bad blood. Both of them appreciate that they were able to be there for each other when they needed it the most.''

Miley, 27, and Cody, 23, both ''just realised it was time to move on and do their own things''.

The couple were rumoured to have split on Thursday (13.08.20), with Miley later confirming the news during an Instagram Live.

She said: ''For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not.''

The 'Slide Away' singer - who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth - also revealed she doesn't plan on tying the knot again or having children.

Asked if she would wed again or if she hopes to start a family, Miley said: ''Not really, I never really cared that much. I am sure that my fans are going to pull me up at 12 saying 'oh I want to have kids' but like I don't, as a 27-year-old woman that would have a little bit more of a realistic idea of what they want. That has never been kind of my priority.''