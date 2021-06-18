Miley Cyrus is to front a new fragrance campaign for Gucci.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker will be the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, which will go on sale on 30 July from the brand's website ahead of an in-store arrival date of 1 August.

Details about the campaign are under wraps but according to WWD, Miley appears in a series of photos and a "fanciful" video directed and photographed by Petra Collins, with Alessandro Michele serving as creative director.

The designer hailed Miley as “an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time.”

The campaign visuals will be released ahead of the fragrance launch next month.

This isn't the first time Miley has collaborated with Gucci.

Earlier this year, she posted a series of photos and clips from her Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate pre-show performance in Florida, in which she was wearing a custom cropped sequinned T-shirt from the fashion house, which featured Alessandro's lucky number, 25.

And in April, she shared a "short selfie film" ahead of the Gucci Aria presentation, in which she wore a green suit and shades covered with their iconic GG logo, surrounded by the invite to the show, her pet dogs and fake giant mushrooms.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the 28-year-old singer won the right to use her name as a trademark within the European Union (EU) after lawyers in the continent’s top court annulled a previous decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand.

Miley’s case with the EU courts dates back to 2014, when the ‘Malibu’ hitmaker sought to trademark the name Miley Cyrus through her Smiley Miley Inc. company with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

At the time, Miley’s trademark request was challenged by British Virgin Island-based Cyrus Trademarks Ltd, which had registered the mark Cyrus in 2010.

EUIPO sided with Cyrus Trademarks and cited the likelihood of confusion between the two trademarks, and although Miley appealed the decision, her company failed to convince the patent office last year and subsequently took its case to the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU).

The court overruled EUIPO’s decision this week, dismissing its arguments that the brands could be confused and that the name Miley Cyrus had no conceptual meaning.

In a statement, the CJEU said: “The mark applied for, Miley Cyrus, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public given that it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known by most well-informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons.”