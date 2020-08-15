Miley Cyrus has revealed that she found Minnie Mouse ''hot'' as a child and thought that ending up as a Disney star would improve her chances with the cartoon character.
Miley Cyrus thought that Minnie Mouse was ''hot'' as a child.
The 'Wrecking Ball' singer revealed that she had a thing for the Disney character as she was attracted to girls before boys and admits that she thought her chances had gone up after becoming a Disney child star with 'Hannah Montana'.
In a conversation with Alex Cooper for Barstool Sports' 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Miley revealed: ''I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys when I was like eleven years old. I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f****** hot, which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so I always thought my chances with Minnie went up.
''She was like super hot to me. I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys so I never actually really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots.''
The 27-year-old singer revealed that her first sexual experience came with two other women and that she was confused by her friends and their interest in boys growing up.
Miley said: ''When I was like eleven or twelve, my friends were starting to kind of like tell me what they were doing with guys . and I didn't really understand it, so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me.
''The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl -- two of them.''
When asked if she had gone past first base with the pair, Cyrus replied: ''Yeah. Oh yeah.''
The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmaker also revealed that she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth when she was 16.
Miley said: ''I didn't go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16.''
Alluding that it was Liam, she added: ''It wasn't Nick Jonas. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy.''
