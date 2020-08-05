Miley Cyrus has teased new material as she suggested fans will get to see the ''real'' her.
The 27-year-old star has teased some fresh material as she shared a clip from the video for her 2008 single 'Start All Over' as she suggested a new release is on the way.
She tweeted: ''Meet Miley Cyrus..... again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime (sic)''
Her post comes after she revealed while she had finished working on her upcoming record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' - she didn't ''feel appropriate'' sharing her music in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Admitting she was ready to head out on tour, she previously said: ''But it's hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time.
''But I made a record that's kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday 'Tiger King' haircut.
''This was to go with the new music, but now I'm rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.''
In May 2019, Miley confirmed plans for three EPs - which will make up one album - but only one has been unveiled thus far.
She wrote at the time: ''This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP's ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! (sic)''
It's said the singer has even collaborated with US pop punk icons Blink-182 for the upcoming collection, and she even spent some time in the studio with the 'What's My Age Again?' group towards the end of 2019.
The source added: ''She got in the studio with Blink-182 at the end of last year and is really pleased with the result. The album is now sounding much more rock 'n' roll. It's a far cry from her pop sound of years gone by.''
