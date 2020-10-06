Miley Cyrus' 'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions' is set to air next week.



The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker will perform covers of 'Gimme More' by Britney Spears, as well as song by Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more.



Miley will also perform a number of her own songs, including her latest hit single, 'Midnight Sky', in her own backyard.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, with proper concerts off for the foreseeable future, Miley has made several virtual appearances, which have seen her cover a whole variety of songs.



These include Hall & Oates’ 'Maneater', Billie Eilish’s 'my future', and her rendition of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass' from the iHeart Radio Music Festival, which she has since released on Spotify.



Over the years, 'MTV Unplugged' has seen iconic performances from the likes of Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam and many more.



MTV launched 'MTV Unplugged at Home' along with the #AloneTogether initiative, a global campaign to educate young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Miley recently used her platform to encourage people to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.



The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker thinks November will bring about the most "important" election of her lifetime and called for her fans to vote for Joe Biden ahead of current President Donald Trump in order to have someone "fit for the job" installed in the White House.



She said: "Listen I'm 27 and I know I've ever experienced an election this important in my life and hopefully not again in my lifetime.



"I can't express the importance enough, especially if young people getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their family are voting and have the information about whether it's mailing in, about the state of our country right now.



"It's just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country."



'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions' airs on October 16 at 9PM (BST) on MTV UK and 7pm (ET).