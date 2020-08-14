Miley Cyrus lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16 years old.
Miley Cyrus lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth.
The 27-year-old singer met the Australian actor as a teenager when they filmed 'The Last Song' together and she admitted their relationship was the first time she went ''all the way''.
Miley - who had a 10-year on/off relationship with Liam before they married in December 2019, only to split seven months later - made the revelation in a preview clip for her appearance on podcast 'Call Her Daddy'.
She said:''I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.''
The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker is openly pansexual and admitted the first time she ever hooked up with anyone was ''was with a girl, two of them'' and they went past ''first base'', meaning they did more than just kiss.
Miley's revelation was revealed on the same day it emerged she has split from Cody Simpson following a 10-month relationship.
It is unclear why the former couple - who got together shortly after the 'Hannah Montana' star's fling with reality star Kaitlynn Carter ended - have gone their separate ways, but according to reports, it was the 'Pretty Brown Eyes' hitmaker's decision to call time on the romance.
News of the split will come as a shock to fans as it was only in July that it was reported the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer and the 23-year-old pop star were ''doing great together'' and had enjoyed dividing their time between California and Nashville while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A source said recently: ''Miley feels very secure with Cody and really trusts him.
''He treats her well and makes her feel like a million bucks.
''Cody and Miley have been quarantining together this entire time and are very happy. They are both low-key and enjoy doing simple things like hanging out at home, watching movies and cooking.''
