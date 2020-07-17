Miley Cyrus has given up smoking marijuana.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker recently revealed she has been sober since undergoing vocal cord surgery in November and despite previously being an advocate for the drug, her mom Tish confirmed her daughter has quit that too.

Speaking on the 'Chicks in the Office' podcast, Tish said: ''Everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing.

''First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink. She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid.''

While Miley may have stopped smoking weed, the 53-year-old matriarch - who also has Brandi, 33, Trace, 31, Braison, 26, and Noah, 20, with husband Billy Ray Cyrus - confessed she enjoys the drug with her family and has found it has made their gatherings much calmer.

She said: ''Even a few years ago, I would never consider smoking pot with my family, but now I do. It's really nuts because, now that they're older, we're also friends.

''I really love it. I just think there are so many benefits that come from it.

''When all five kids are together, they always find something to argue about. When everybody is smoking, that does not happen at all.''

Tish thinks she's done a great job in raising Miley, even if they clashed a lot over the years.

She gushed: ''There were those times where she was pushing the boundaries, and we were arguing and I was punishing her ... just being a full mama bear.

''But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked.

''She is just so unbelievable. She's just incredible. That's all I can say about her.

''She likes yoga and working out, eats clean and all this. So whatever I did, I feel like I did right.''

Miley - who is dating Cody Simpson - previously admitted she was was worried people would think she was ''no fun'' when she was sober but the benefits to her lifestyle have been huge and she wants it to continue.

She explained: ''It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun'. It's like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun'. The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.''