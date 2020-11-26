Miley Cyrus has shared a snippet of her Mark Ronson collaboration, 'High', on social media.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker took to Twitter and Instagram this week to post a number of preview clips of tracks from her upcoming record, 'Plastic Hearts', including the track with her 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' collaborator.

On the stripped-back ballad, Miley belts: "I don't miss you but I think of you, I don't know why, I still feel high."

She captioned the post: "YOU ARE LIKE A NEON LIGHT SHINING THRU A DOOR THAT I CAN’T KEEP CLOSED.... #HIGH off my new record #PLASTICHEARTS @MarkRonson (sic)"

Miley has also shared previews of the tracks 'WTF I Don't Know' and 'Hate Me'.

The former song addresses her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

She sings: "Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction.

"You wanted an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I don’t even miss you. Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go."

The 28-year-old singer first started dating the 30-year-old actor in 2009, before tying the knot in 2018 and splitting last year.

'Plastic Hearts' also features the hit lead single, 'Midnight Sky', Miley's Dua Lipa duet, 'Prisoner', and 'Night Crawling' with punk rock legend Billy Idol.

Miley previously explained that she began work on the record in 2018, but it was "all erased" when her life changed drastically after her home was lost in the Malibu fires two years ago.

She told fans: "If you’re reading this … know that I f****** love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago.

“Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f****** life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.

“Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that.

“In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC (sic)"

The follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' is released tomorrow (27.11.20).