Miley Cyrus has been listening to the Eagles ''on repeat'' since her grandmother died.

The 27-year-old pop star lost her grandma, Loretta ''Mammie'' Finley, in August, a woman who she has praised as her ''inspiration and fashion icon'' as well as the ''ultimate model of being a true light in a dark world''.

Since losing her beloved relative - who was the parent of the former 'Hannah Montana' star's own mother Tish Cyrus - Miley has been playing the American rock band's music non-stop because the 'Hotel California' hitmakers were Mammie's favourite band.

Miley covered the Eagles track 'Take It To The Limit' to kick-off BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month on DJ Clara Amfo's show on Tuesday (01.09.20).

Explaining why she selected that song, she said: ''My grandmother recently passed away. I was in glam getting ready for a 'Midnight Sky' performance and my mom called and she didn't even have to say what had happened, I could just tell. I ran down the hill with literally one half of my face on and I've never got in my car and left so fast in my entire life and just went and spent the week healing with my mom. We've had the Eagles on repeat because that was my Mammie's favourite record, she loved the Eagles. So 'Take It To The Limit' is a song that my mom and her mom sang in the car every day on the way to school.

''The Eagles have been a big inspiration for me and it's about giving that respect to the people that have passed down music that made us who we are.''

Miley also performed 'Midnight Sky' from her upcoming studio album 'She Is Miley Cyrus', plus her 2019 single 'Slide Away' and a cover version of Billie Eilish's 'My Future'.

Miley wanted to sing her own rendition of Billie's track because she loves the jazz influence on the song.

She said: ''I'm covering 'My Future' by Billie Eilish because I love when a current artist is inspired by the past and that song has a bit of jazz standard inspiration in there which I love. My story that I've told throughout my career is always - whether it's Stevie Nicks on something like 'Midnight Sky' or covering 'Jolene' - it's always giving that gratitude and paying homage to the music that made us the artists who we are now.''

You can listen back to the full interview now on Clara Amfo's show on BBC Sounds.

Radio 1's Live Lounge Month is taking place across September and will also feature performances from Little Mix, YUNGBLUD, Jorja Smith and Biffy Clyro among many more artists.