Miley Cyrus has teased that fans can expect her seventh studio album to be represent who she is as a person and all of her influences.
Miley Cyrus' new album is ''reflective'' of who she is.
The pop superstar has admitted she always feels ''a lot of pressure'' with the lead single of a record because it indicates what fans can expect from the LP overall.
Fortunately, 'Midnight Sky', the first track to be taken from Miley's hotly-anticipated seventh studio album, has stormed the charts.
However, she spilled during a chat with French radio station NRJ that ''the first single [of an album] comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you're going.''
On what fans can expect from 'She Is Miley Cyrus' - the follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' - the 'Mother's Daughter' singer added: ''In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.''
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old star has revealed 'Midnight Sky' was inspired by a wild night out with music legends, including collaborator Billy Idol - who she duets with on punk rock track 'Night Crawling' on the LP - before the coronavirus lockdown.
Miley explained where the line, ''Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home'', came from.
Appearing on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show, she recalled: ''I went and performed at the Morrison hotel anniversary with The Doors.
''I ended up going out that night, and I went to take a picture because there was so many icons, Billy Idol, all these legends.
I go to take a picture, and it was on selfie-style. With all this partying, I looked horrible, sweaty and flat, mascara dripping down my face and I thought well it's time to go home!''
Miley's latest album teaser comes after she revealed the collection will be ''genre-less''.
She previously shared: ''There's psychedelic elements, there's pop elements, there's more hip-hop-leaning records.
''You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....