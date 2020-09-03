Miley Cyrus has slammed those who ''villainised'' her following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker split from Liam in 2019, and shortly after the news of their breakup was made public, she was spotted in Italy locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she proceeded to briefly date before moving on with Cody Simpson.

And Miley has now said that her divorce ''f****** sucked'' because of the way she was made to seem like a villain for moving on with Kaitlynn, as she insisted there was ''a lot of time'' in between the breakdown of her marriage and her romance with Kaitlynn that people ''didn't see''.

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker - who recently split with Cody - said: ''I recently just went through a very public divorce that f****** sucked. What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we didn't love each other the way that we used to anymore. I can accept that.

''I can't accept the villainising and all those stories. It's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy! What the f***?' Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see.''

Miley also insisted she has no regrets about ending any of her romances, because she never looks back once things are over.

She added: ''Men in my life have told me I'm a cold f****** b**** because I leave when things are done, I don't f*** dead guys, when it's over, it's over and you're dead to me and I move on.''

And when it comes to finding love again in the future, Miley wants someone who has their life figured out.

Speaking during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', she said: ''You better know what you want because I'm just not interested in taking another 10 years like did with my first love to figure that out.''