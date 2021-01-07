Miley Cyrus has Sir Elton John on her Metallica covers album.

The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker has revealed the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker tinkles the ivories on her rendition of the heavy metal titan's 1991 classic 'Nothing Else Matters'.

The record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-yo Ma.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, she spilled: “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."

Miley performed a version of 'Nothing Else Matters' at Glastonbury festival in 2019.

The 'Prisoner' hitmaker first announced the project back in October.

She said: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

James Hetfield and co's music also inspired the 28-year-old star's latest album, 'Plastic Hearts'.

She said previously: “In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”

The album features punk rock legend Billy Idol on the track 'Night Crawling'.