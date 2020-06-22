Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Coldplay are among a host of artists set to perform at the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' live-streamed concert.

Global Citizen and the European Commission have announced the summit and live event to raise awareness of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

The aim is to encourage world leaders to fund and equally distribute testing and treatment for all Covid-19 patients, ''especially'' the ''poorest and most vulnerable'', and not just the ''privileged few''.

Also set to appear at the Dwayne Johnson-hosted event, on June 27, are J Balvin, Quavo, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Christine and the Queens, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman and many more.

'Malibu' hitmaker Miley said: ''This moment requires all of us to act.

''As Global Citizens, we're calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalised communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics.

''Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.''

'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker Shakira has called for ''health equity and global justice''.

She added: ''Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere.

''We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all.''

The event will air on NBC and iHeartMedia in the US and be available to stream on platforms including Apple, Tidal, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.

Head to globalcitizen.org to found out more and to sign the petition.