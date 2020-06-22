Miley Cyrus leads the lineup for Global Citizen and the European Commission's live summit and show 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert.
Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Coldplay are among a host of artists set to perform at the 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' live-streamed concert.
Global Citizen and the European Commission have announced the summit and live event to raise awareness of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.
The aim is to encourage world leaders to fund and equally distribute testing and treatment for all Covid-19 patients, ''especially'' the ''poorest and most vulnerable'', and not just the ''privileged few''.
Also set to appear at the Dwayne Johnson-hosted event, on June 27, are J Balvin, Quavo, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Christine and the Queens, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman and many more.
'Malibu' hitmaker Miley said: ''This moment requires all of us to act.
''As Global Citizens, we're calling on leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalised communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics.
''Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.''
'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker Shakira has called for ''health equity and global justice''.
She added: ''Global Citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help bring an end to COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver testing, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere.
''We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all.''
The event will air on NBC and iHeartMedia in the US and be available to stream on platforms including Apple, Tidal, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.
Head to globalcitizen.org to found out more and to sign the petition.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....