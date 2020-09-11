Miley Cyrus' infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013 helped her realise the ''power of [her] platform''.
Miley Cyrus' infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013 helped her realise the ''power of [her] platform''.
The 27-year-old singer became a talking point after her controversial appearance at the VMAs seven years ago, when she took to the stage in a latex bra and pants, and twerked alongside Robin Thicke.
And now, Miley has said the reaction to her performance made her realise ''how much attention'' was on her, and encouraged her to use her platform for good.
She explained: ''I really woke up to that during the VMAs in 2013, because I realised how much attention could be on me for such a silly reason. I was a sexy bear. I mean, doesn't everyone when they're in their 20s dress as a sexy bear at some point? I wasn't doing anything that different than, like, probably one of the college Halloween parties.
''The idea that I can create so much noise ... but it's only focused on me, it's only focused on my performance. It doesn't feel like there's a greater purpose. And I realised the power of my platform and how many people I could get talking. And, I'm like, what if this talking then turned into conversations? Come up with healthy debating, people being heard. Just kind of redirecting some of the focus.''
The 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker says she didn't understand why people made a ''big deal'' out of her performance, when there are more important issues to tackle.
Speaking during an appearance on Mix 104.1's 'Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People', she added: ''Is it really that big of a deal that I came and got naked, dressed as a teddy bear? We were shooting the VMAs in LA, coming out of Staples Centre, and I live in one of the capitals of the most homelessness in any other city in America. It felt backwards. It felt wrong.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Molly Moris is a private investigator who puts crime-fighting before fashion and is dedicated to...
Novelist Sparks turns screenwriter with this film, which combines his usual themes (beaches, grieving teens,...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
Author Nicholas Sparks is certainly a popular man in Hollywood at the moment his hugely...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....