Miley Cyrus would ''like to resurrect'' her alter-ego Hannah Montana in the future.

The 27-year-old singer began her career starring in the Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' between 2006 and 2011, where she played a dramatised version of herself named Miley Stewart and her titular, wig-wearing alter ego.

And now, Miley has said she's ready to ''whip out'' the blonde wig once again to play the fictional pop star, but thinks the character is in desperate need of a makeover first.

When asked about bringing back Hannah - as whom Miley had hits with 'The Best of Both Worlds', and Billboard Hot 100 top-10 single 'He Could Be The One' - Miley said: ''You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out ... The opportunity will present itself.

''I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.''

The 'Midnight Sky' singer would even be keen to do a whole series with her alter-ego again, but thinks it would be hard to dedicate the time to one project.

She added during an interview on WKTU's 'Carolina with Greg T in the Morning': ''And also, yeah, I'd love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a soundstage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future and hopefully, I'm directing it.''

Miley's desire to return to the role comes after she previously said she ''felt ridiculous'' playing Hannah Montana after having sex for the first time.

The singer began playing Hannah when she was just 13, and said the role became ''weird'' for her after she lost her virginity, because she felt as though she was ''crushing'' the dreams of her young fans.

She said: ''I [wanted to stop being Hannah Montana] once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can't put the fucking wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like ... I was grown up.

''One time I went backstage at Disneyland, and Peter Pan was smoking a cigarette. And I was like, 'That's me. That's the kind of dreams I'm crushing.' That's how everyone felt with the bong video, but I'm not a Disney mascot. I'm a person.''