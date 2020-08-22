Miley Cyrus' grandmother has passed away.

The 'Midnight Sky' singer took to Instagram on Saturday (22.08.20) to mourn the loss of her grandma, Loretta ''Mammie'' Finley, whom she praised as her ''inspiration and fashion icon'' as well as the ''ultimate model of being a true light in a dark world''.

She wrote in a touching tribute featuring pictures and videos of her grandmother: ''Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.

''I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.... (sic)''

The sad news comes after the 27-year-old singer recently said she thinks she's become ''super tough'' and more resilient after spending years in the spotlight.

She said: ''I was thinking about how I've gotten pretty tough and sometimes I struggle with that.

''I struggle with my own strength because I definitely don't want to become calloused and cold. I feel like I'm a very warm, let-love-in-really-easy person and I really don't want that to change, but in a way I'm super tough.

''And yesterday I was thinking, but love is tough. Life is tough.''

Miley also thinks she's reached a stage in her life and her career where she doesn't have anything left to prove.

She added: ''Sometimes I feel like rebellion comes when you feel like you have something to prove. And at this point I just am so secure and whole again that I don't feel like there's really anything for me to prove anymore.

''I have all the respect and dignity that's always been so important for me to claim, especially from where I've come from. I thought it was just so important for me to gain that.

''When I walk into a room, people think of me as an artist. And now I feel by having that security, I don't feel so rebellious or like I have anything to prove.''